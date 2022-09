LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is open and has something for everyone in the family to enjoy!

In business for over 70 years they are a family owned farm offering a maze for adults and kids, pumpkins in the Fall and strawberries in the Spring. From delicious cider to hot cocoa they have great fun for everyone.

The farm is located in Lancaster County in Van Wyck off of US 521 on West Rebound Road.

Click here to learn more About Hall Family Farm.