YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Come experience the fall season at Bush n Vine Farm in York County!

From pick your own pumpkin, to a field full of sunflowers, there is something for every member of your family!

Pick your own pumpkins start Saturday, September 26th. Plus, get into the sunflower field with only a $2 admission which includes a sunflower to take home!

Bush n Vine Farm is located at 1650 Filbert Hwy, York.