FAFSA Frenzy at York Technical College – No Cost Tuition

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – it’s a FAFSA Frenzy at York Technical College!

The school says if you’re ready to enroll and to take advantage of No Cost Tuition, the College is hosting multiple sessions to help students file their FAFSAs (Free Application For Federal Student Aid).

The dates to file:

March 17th – Building J Room 400 9-12pm

March 22nd – Building J Room 400 10-1pm

March 24th – Building J Room 400 1-4pm

March 28th – Building J Room 400 1-4pm

March 30th – Building J Room 400 9-12pm

To learn more go to their website YorkTech.edu