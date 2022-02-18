Facing Road Rage Charge

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – Road rage leads to an arrest after a man says another angry driver pointed a gun at him.

39 year old Cedric Alston of rock hill is charged with Pointing and Presenting a Firearm after Rock Hill Police Officers say he was part of road rage incident on Wednesday near Dave Lyle Blvd and I-77.

The victim says he honked at another car but then Alston blocked the road and pointed the gun at him.

Alston says his phone dropped and that the other driver just saw the holster. Police did recover a loaded gun from his car.

Police say Alston does not hold a concealed carry permit and was driving with a suspended license.