FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) A group that dedicates its time making quilts for veterans are now on a mission to help with the nationwide shortage of face masks.
Members of the Old Glory Quilters are sewing masks for veterans who have compromised immune systems.
CN2’s Renee O’Neil shows us how a thread and needle have never been so important.
Face Masks for Veterans
