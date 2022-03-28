“Eye in the Sky” Chester Co. Sheriff Shows New Tool to Fight Crime

RICHBURG, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff, Max Dorsey is calling the department’s new tool to help fight crime, Artemis which means Goddess of the hunt.

Dorsey says with this new tool his team will hunt accused criminals and even search for people who may be lost.

The department has only had the drone for 20 days and in that short amount of time its helped law enforcement capture two criminals safely and quickly.

One recent example, Sheriff Dorsey says a suspect, Christopher Scott Mackins ran into the woods after a high speed chase. The Drone Team used the thermal camera to find Mackins in the dark.

The K9 Team, used the tracking ability of the dogs along with the visual aid from the drone to arrest Mackins.

In fact deputies say they were able to tell if had a weapon on him or not because of the drone.

Dorsey says after the manhunt that lasted 7 days for accused murderer Tyler Terry in May of 2021, they knew this could be a vital piece of equipment for the department.

Dorsey says thanks to the Chester Healthcare Foundation, The Lutz Foundation, Northfolk Southern Railway, Specialty Polymers and a resident, Martha Stevenson all provided funding for the drone and the training that goes along with it. The cost is close to $50,000.

Captain Peoples with the Sheriff’s Office is the coordinator for the Drone Team.

Sheriff Dorsey adding all pilots of the drone are trained and have to follow FAA rules and regulations.