Experience Vocal Magic – Mosaic Concert in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Saturday, January 28th,the Charlotte Master Chorale Chamber Singers will present their acclaimed a cappella concert, “Mosaic”, at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center (307 West Gay St., Lancaster, SC 29720).

This lively program showcases a mix of contemporary renditions of Shakespeare texts, music from the movie “Selma”, and Duke Ellington classics. Featuring some of the most gifted vocalists from the Charlotte, NC region, this evening promises to be an unforgettable event.

Advance tickets are $15, available for purchase online at lcshp.org. Please contact 803-287-6826. Tickets purchased at the door will be $20.