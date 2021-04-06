Experience the New Ebenezer Park at Re-Grand Opening Event

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) After nearly 2 years of construction and renovations, Ebenezer Park in York County is re-opening with many new features.

York County leaders say the park underwent $4.6 million dollars of renovations and they want the community to celebrate.

The 26 acre park which was established in 1988 brings access to Lake Wylie and camping opportunities to the community.

The re-grand opening will be Saturday, May 1st from 11 AM until 1 PM. There will be a ribbon cutting, live entertainment, music and more. The event is free.

Below are the new editions to the park:

10,000 square foot semicircular pier with covered shelters; including double sided swings and picnic tables

Enlarged and dredged swimming/beach area enclosed by semicircular pier

Multipurpose event building for concerts, movies in the park, and special occasion rentals

Redesigned vehicle parking lot; as well as, an angled space parking lot for boat, kayak, canoe, and paddleboard trailers

Additional boat slips for loading and unloading of watercraft

A boardwalk at the Ranger Station with park benches

Meandering trails through the woods

Basketball court

Beach Volleyball

Arbor Entrance with beach chairs

Leaders say the public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the day.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and event parking is limited.

