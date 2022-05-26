Experience an Extinction Level Event – York County Museum

Come on down and check out this dino-riffic art exhibit!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Dinosaurs Galore Art Exhibit features artwork inspired by the dinosaurs that once roamed the Carolinas.
The exhibit, featured at the York County Museum, has 62 student displays from 8 area Rock Hill Schools.
John Prichard with the Museum of York County says, “The mystery, of dinosaurs, allows for imagination and the kids can run wild with their imagination and depict them in all kinds of interesting and funny ways”
The student displays will be at the Museum of York County throughout the summer.
We’re proud to showcase the artwork of Rock Hill’s students, many who participate in programs sponsored by the Museum.
Previous articleCN2 Newscast -Congressman Norman Encouraging Parents to Ask the Tough Questions About Safety, A Candidate For Governor Coming to Lancaster
Next articleCN2 Picture of the Day – It’s a Good Day for a Picture

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR