Experience an Extinction Level Event – York County Museum

The exhibit, featured at the York County Museum, has 62 student displays from 8 area Rock Hill Schools.
John Prichard with the Museum of York County says, “The mystery, of dinosaurs, allows for imagination and the kids can run wild with their imagination and depict them in all kinds of interesting and funny ways”
The student displays will be at the Museum of York County throughout the summer.
We’re proud to showcase the artwork of Rock Hill’s students, many who participate in programs sponsored by the Museum.