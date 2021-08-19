Evolve Small

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – The Carolina Panthers partnering with Lenovo to provide support to small business owners following the pandemic. In a friendly competition 300 Businesses were nominated to get the financial support and 10 finalists were chosen, one from here in York County. The one local business owner in Fort Mill had no idea her husband nominated her for the prize. CN2s Rae’L Jackson has more from this big surprise.