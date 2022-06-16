Escaping the Heat – Bethel Shelters Giving Some Relief

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The viewing area is under a heat advisory as temperatures on this Thursday – reaching the upper 90’s and the heat index climbing over 105.

With the blazing temperatures, those with Bethel Shelters in Rock Hill say they are seeing more people in need looking for a refuge from the sun.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns how its day shelter is helping keep individuals safe.

Bethel Shelters is in need of volunteers. To learn more, visit: https://bethelshelters.org/