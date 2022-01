TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Enjoy Tega Cay’s Golden 2020’s Gala this Saturday, January 8th! Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 and available only through Eventbrite. You can purchase your tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/225547648087

All proceeds will go towards the Tega Cay Forever Foundation’s efforts to raise money for Catawba Park.