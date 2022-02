COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – State Senator Michael Johnson saying it is time for our children to return to school as normal and have a normal routine. The Senator taking to the floor of the SC Senate to request the end of contact tracing. He said, “Healthy children need to be in class.” He wrote the Governor to request to end the confusing policy surrounding contact tracing and to stop the test to stay policy.

