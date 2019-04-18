Emergency Shelters for Women

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill’s growing homeless population is running out of places to spend the night. Almost all warming shelters operate only during the winter months. Year-round shelters require a thorough vetting process and often times have a wait list. This means if someone doesn’t have a place to sleep tonight, there only option is often going out onto the streets. Earlier this month, the Bethel Men’s warming shelter announced their plans to stay opening year. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with why some are wondering where the women and children would go.