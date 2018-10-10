Emergency Management Prepares for Hurricane Michael

SOUTH CAROLINA, (CN2 News) – South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster says the state is still in a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Florence and now the focus turns to Hurricane Michael.

Forecasters believe Hurricane Michael will weaken to a tropical storm by the time it makes it to the Palmetto State.

Here at home in the Tri-County – first responders are closely watching Hurricane Michael’s path and potential impact.

CN2’s Alexandria Savage speaking with all of our Emergency Management Directors about their concerns.