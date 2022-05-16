Elevation Church Riverwalk Packing Meals For Ukraine

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Elevation Church Riverwalk is partnering with other humanitarian organizations to pack 300-thousand meals, enough to fill an entire shipping container.

Volunteers are needed on all 9 shifts to pack bags filled with rice, dehydrated vegetables and more. They say one packed bag is enough to feed 6 people.

Director of Outreach Christina Taylor said, “This is a tangible way to create a meal that will be put in the hands of the people. It is a symbol of hope.”

Once the meals are packed they will be sent to Romania and then caravan to Ukraine through the organization Convoy for Hope.

The packing begins on Wednesday, May 18th and runs through Saturday, May 21st.

Go to Elevation Riverwalk Facebook Page to volunteer.