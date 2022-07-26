Elevation Church Begins Love Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Love is in the air here in Rock Hill, and throughout York County, as Elevation Church kicks off its annual Love Week.

Love Week began this past weekend and will continue until Saturday, July 30th. Elevation Church says this is an opportunity for us to give back to the people around us, and make the community a better place.

The weekend event features 75 different events designed to improve the area. The event at Elevation Church Riverwalk is in partnership with the YMCA where more than 100 children in the after school program are getting the chance to give back by making hygiene kits that will be given to under privileged community members.

Elevation Church Outreach Director Christina Taylor said, “We serve all year long, but Love Week is like the all hands pinnacle. We get a lot of volunteers out in the community to connect with our community partners and I think what people realize during Love Week is that it doesn’t matter how old you are or what skill set you hold, like you can make a difference in the community. Like you can have a tangible and specific impact.”

Love week began back in 2010 and has grown across several continents while partnering with more than 400 outreach organizations to help make the world a better place.

Elevation Church is inviting everyone, members or not, to help them serve the community.

Click here to learn more.