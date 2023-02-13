Elementary school bus weapon concerns

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A student is facing disciplinary and possible legal action regarding a possible weapon on a school bus for Springfield Elementary.

District leaders sent a letter out to parents of the elementary school saying the report of a weapon being present has not been confirmed.

Leaders applaud the student reporting this information and encourage other students to seek out school staff in the future.

See report below:

Hello Springfield Elementary Parents,

I am emailing to make you aware of a situation that occurred late yesterday afternoon. We received a report that a student may have had a weapon on the bus after school. The district worked with law enforcement to verify the report, and the student responsible will now face disciplinary and possibly legal action.

I would like to commend the student that came forward to report this incident and ask that anyone that has information like this in the future report it to school staff as soon as possible. I also want to ask our parents to talk with their students about this type of behavior and the consequences of these actions.