Elections 2019: Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Clover, York – Candidates & Unofficial Results

CANDIDATES
Fort Mill Town Council
*Excluding absentee votes and missing one precinct
Ward 4:
Marc DeJesus: 689
Incumbent Chris Moody: 1602
Ward 2:
Ronnie Helms: 2030
At-Large:
Incumbent Lisa Cook: 1197, come down to runoff
Rick Hayes: 523
Mike Short: 567
Mayor:
Brett McNabb: 889
Guynn Savage: 1427
Tega Cay City Council
5 candidates for 2 seats
Walt Krasinski: 168
Tammy Lacher: 406
Incumbent Gus Matchunis: 950
Incumbent Ryan Richard: 607
Carmen Wells: 410
Town of Clover
Mayor:
Greg Holmes: Unopposed 361
Town Council – six seats to fill with 9 candidates
Keon Barber: 363
Raymond Bayly: 159
Martha Bratton: 371
Chris Farris: 445
Teresa B. Hurst: 356
Amy Nivens: 383
Ashley Pannell: 323
Scott Shuler: 236
Wes Spurrier: 466
City Of York
*All precincts reporting and absentee
Mayor:
Mike Fuesser: 394
Eddie Lee: 356
City Council Ward 2:
Edward Brown: Unopposed
City Council Ward 3:
Ben Jones
Marvin S. Long
Marion Ramsey
City Council Ward 4:
Stephanie Jarrett: Unopposed