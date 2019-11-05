Elections 2019: Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Clover, York – Candidates & Unofficial Results

CANDIDATES



Fort Mill Town Council

*Excluding absentee votes and missing one precinct

Ward 4:

Marc DeJesus: 689

Incumbent Chris Moody: 1602

Ward 2:

Ronnie Helms: 2030

At-Large:

Incumbent Lisa Cook: 1197, come down to runoff

Rick Hayes: 523

Mike Short: 567

Mayor:

Brett McNabb: 889

Guynn Savage: 1427

Tega Cay City Council

5 candidates for 2 seats

Walt Krasinski: 168

Tammy Lacher: 406

Incumbent Gus Matchunis: 950

Incumbent Ryan Richard: 607

Carmen Wells: 410

Town of Clover

Mayor:

Greg Holmes: Unopposed 361

Town Council – six seats to fill with 9 candidates

Keon Barber: 363

Raymond Bayly: 159

Martha Bratton: 371

Chris Farris: 445

Teresa B. Hurst: 356

Amy Nivens: 383

Ashley Pannell: 323

Scott Shuler: 236

Wes Spurrier: 466

City Of York

*All precincts reporting and absentee

Mayor:

Mike Fuesser: 394

Eddie Lee: 356

City Council Ward 2:

Edward Brown: Unopposed

City Council Ward 3:

Ben Jones

Marvin S. Long

Marion Ramsey

City Council Ward 4:

Stephanie Jarrett: Unopposed