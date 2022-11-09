Election 2022 Mid-Term Election: Click for Local Unofficial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Mid-Term Election unofficial results. Stay tuned to CN2.com and CN2 News for more in-depth reporting. In addition to the candidates, the Clover Bond Referendum did pass. Yes votes 9054. No votes 8531.

– 5th CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES
Evangeline Hundley (D) – 35%
Representative Ralph Norman (R) – 63%

– TRI-COUNTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

  • District 26 – York County (Fort Mill)
    Raye Felder (R) – 58%
    Matt Vilardebo (D) – 42%
  • District 44 – Lancaster County (Indian Land)
    Katie Crosby (D)  – 35.56%
    Aaron McKinney (I) – 1.64%
    Mike Neese (R) – 62.70%
  • District 45 – Lancaster County (Lancaster)
    Keith Gray (D) – 35%
    Brandon Newton (R) – 65%
  • District 48 – York County (Lake Wylie)
    Brandon Guffey (R) – 68%
    Andrew Russell (D) – 31%
  • District 49 – York County (Rock Hill)
    Thomas Hardin (R) – 34%
    John King (D) – 65%
  • District 66 – York County (Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York County)
    Carla Litrenta (D) – 49%
    David O’Neal (R) – 51%

– CHESTER COUNTY COUNCIL

  • At-Large
    Erin Mosley – 61.33%
    David Beverley, Sr – 4.97%
    William King – 33.55%

– YORK COUNTY COUNCIL

  • District 3:
    Tommy Adkins (R) – 76%
    Michael Schonfeld (D) – 24%
  • District 4:
    Johnathon Moreno (R) – 39%
    William “Bump” Roddey (D) – 61%

– CITY OF LANCASTER

  • Mayor:
    Yoki Cureton – 39%
    Alston DeVenny – 60%
  • District 2:
    Tominica Marsh – 63.46%
    Tameca Neely – 36.06%
  • District 5:
    Steve Koss – 44.70%
    Hazel Taylor – 54.38%

TRI-COUNTY SCHOOL BOARDS

  • Chester School Board
    At-Large
    Kena Lucas Funderburk 41%
    Steve Jackson 24%
    Bill Stringfellow 34%
    District 3
    Reid Carrico 19%
    Larry Miller 37%
    Bob Roddey 44%
    District 4
    Natalie Paul – 39.48%
    Doug Shannon – 60.26%
  • Clover School Board
    Seat 1: Mike Ballard – 53%
    Seat 1: Jay Young – 46%
    Seat 2: Keron Meeks – 53%
    Seat 2: Jay Rawls – 47%
  • Fort Mill School Board (Top 4 Win*)
    *Wayne Bouldin – 13.24%
    *Michele Branning – 11.83%
    Connie Cullen – 7.89%
    Kevin Glover – 4.07%
    *Joe Helms – 9.11%
    Brandi Jansen – 8.85%
    Desareta Jones – 4.27%
    Rachele Julian – 6.63%
    Eric Mann – 7.63%
    Celia McCarter – 8.58%
    Dr. Nichelle Newton – 6.51%
    *Lipi Pratt – 11.25%
  • Lancaster School Board
    District 1
    Eddie Boykin – 50.49%
    Demetra Cornwell – 48.90%
    District 3
    Brandan Craig – 15.97%
    Courtney Green – 45.23%
    John Mahaffey – 10.03%
    Bobby Parker – 28.37%
    District 5
    Casey Cato – 77.38%
    Steve Giagiakos – 22.11%
  • Rock Hill School Board
    At Large:
    Brent Faulkenberry –  63%
    Natasha Witherspoon – 37%
    Seat 2:
    Stephanie Haslrig – 31%
    Helena Miller – 68%
    Seat 4:
    Kiwanna Brackett – 19%
    Peter Nosal – 47%
    Robin Owens – 33%
  • York School Board
    Seat 2:
    David McSwain – 78%
    Quinn Witte – 22%

SPECIAL ELECTIONS:

  • Clover Bond Referendum
    Yes 9054
    No 8531
    Passes
    38 % voter turnout

