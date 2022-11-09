Election 2022 Mid-Term Election: Click for Local Unofficial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Mid-Term Election unofficial results. Stay tuned to CN2.com and CN2 News for more in-depth reporting. In addition to the candidates, the Clover Bond Referendum did pass. Yes votes 9054. No votes 8531.

– 5th CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES

Evangeline Hundley (D) – 35%

Representative Ralph Norman (R) – 63%

– TRI-COUNTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

District 26 – York County (Fort Mill)

Raye Felder (R) – 58%

Matt Vilardebo (D) – 42%

Katie Crosby (D) – 35.56%

Aaron McKinney (I) – 1.64%

Mike Neese (R) – 62.70%

Keith Gray (D) – 35%

Brandon Newton (R) – 65%

Brandon Guffey (R) – 68%

Andrew Russell (D) – 31%

Thomas Hardin (R) – 34%

John King (D) – 65%

Carla Litrenta (D) – 49%

David O’Neal (R) – 51%

– CHESTER COUNTY COUNCIL

At-Large

Erin Mosley – 61.33%

David Beverley, Sr – 4.97%

William King – 33.55%

– YORK COUNTY COUNCIL

District 3:

Tommy Adkins (R) – 76%

Michael Schonfeld (D) – 24%

Johnathon Moreno (R) – 39%

William “Bump” Roddey (D) – 61%

– CITY OF LANCASTER



Mayor:

Yoki Cureton – 39%

Alston DeVenny – 60%

Tominica Marsh – 63.46%

Tameca Neely – 36.06%

Steve Koss – 44.70%

Hazel Taylor – 54.38%

TRI-COUNTY SCHOOL BOARDS



Chester School Board

At-Large

Kena Lucas Funderburk 41%

Steve Jackson 24%

Bill Stringfellow 34%

District 3

Reid Carrico 19%

Larry Miller 37%

Bob Roddey 44%

District 4

Natalie Paul – 39.48%

Doug Shannon – 60.26%

Seat 1: Mike Ballard – 53%

Seat 1: Jay Young – 46%

Seat 2: Keron Meeks – 53%

Seat 2: Jay Rawls – 47%

*Wayne Bouldin – 13.24%

*Michele Branning – 11.83%

Connie Cullen – 7.89%

Kevin Glover – 4.07%

*Joe Helms – 9.11%

Brandi Jansen – 8.85%

Desareta Jones – 4.27%

Rachele Julian – 6.63%

Eric Mann – 7.63%

Celia McCarter – 8.58%

Dr. Nichelle Newton – 6.51%

*Lipi Pratt – 11.25%

District 1

Eddie Boykin – 50.49%

Demetra Cornwell – 48.90%

District 3

Brandan Craig – 15.97%

Courtney Green – 45.23%

John Mahaffey – 10.03%

Bobby Parker – 28.37%

District 5

Casey Cato – 77.38%

Steve Giagiakos – 22.11%

At Large:

Brent Faulkenberry – 63%

Natasha Witherspoon – 37%

Seat 2:

Stephanie Haslrig – 31%

Helena Miller – 68%

Seat 4:

Kiwanna Brackett – 19%

Peter Nosal – 47%

Robin Owens – 33%

Seat 2:

David McSwain – 78%

Quinn Witte – 22%

SPECIAL ELECTIONS: