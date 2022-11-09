Election 2022 Mid-Term Election: Click for Local Unofficial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Mid-Term Election unofficial results. Stay tuned to CN2.com and CN2 News for more in-depth reporting. In addition to the candidates, the Clover Bond Referendum did pass. Yes votes 9054. No votes 8531.
– 5th CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES
Evangeline Hundley (D) – 35%
Representative Ralph Norman (R) – 63%
– TRI-COUNTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
- District 26 – York County (Fort Mill)
Raye Felder (R) – 58%
Matt Vilardebo (D) – 42%
- District 44 – Lancaster County (Indian Land)
Katie Crosby (D) – 35.56%
Aaron McKinney (I) – 1.64%
Mike Neese (R) – 62.70%
- District 45 – Lancaster County (Lancaster)
Keith Gray (D) – 35%
Brandon Newton (R) – 65%
- District 48 – York County (Lake Wylie)
Brandon Guffey (R) – 68%
Andrew Russell (D) – 31%
- District 49 – York County (Rock Hill)
Thomas Hardin (R) – 34%
John King (D) – 65%
- District 66 – York County (Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York County)
Carla Litrenta (D) – 49%
David O’Neal (R) – 51%
– CHESTER COUNTY COUNCIL
- At-Large
Erin Mosley – 61.33%
David Beverley, Sr – 4.97%
William King – 33.55%
– YORK COUNTY COUNCIL
- District 3:
Tommy Adkins (R) – 76%
Michael Schonfeld (D) – 24%
- District 4:
Johnathon Moreno (R) – 39%
William “Bump” Roddey (D) – 61%
– CITY OF LANCASTER
- Mayor:
Yoki Cureton – 39%
Alston DeVenny – 60%
- District 2:
Tominica Marsh – 63.46%
Tameca Neely – 36.06%
- District 5:
Steve Koss – 44.70%
Hazel Taylor – 54.38%
TRI-COUNTY SCHOOL BOARDS
- Chester School Board
At-Large
Kena Lucas Funderburk 41%
Steve Jackson 24%
Bill Stringfellow 34%
District 3
Reid Carrico 19%
Larry Miller 37%
Bob Roddey 44%
District 4
Natalie Paul – 39.48%
Doug Shannon – 60.26%
- Clover School Board
Seat 1: Mike Ballard – 53%
Seat 1: Jay Young – 46%
Seat 2: Keron Meeks – 53%
Seat 2: Jay Rawls – 47%
- Fort Mill School Board (Top 4 Win*)
*Wayne Bouldin – 13.24%
*Michele Branning – 11.83%
Connie Cullen – 7.89%
Kevin Glover – 4.07%
*Joe Helms – 9.11%
Brandi Jansen – 8.85%
Desareta Jones – 4.27%
Rachele Julian – 6.63%
Eric Mann – 7.63%
Celia McCarter – 8.58%
Dr. Nichelle Newton – 6.51%
*Lipi Pratt – 11.25%
- Lancaster School Board
District 1
Eddie Boykin – 50.49%
Demetra Cornwell – 48.90%
District 3
Brandan Craig – 15.97%
Courtney Green – 45.23%
John Mahaffey – 10.03%
Bobby Parker – 28.37%
District 5
Casey Cato – 77.38%
Steve Giagiakos – 22.11%
- Rock Hill School Board
At Large:
Brent Faulkenberry – 63%
Natasha Witherspoon – 37%
Seat 2:
Stephanie Haslrig – 31%
Helena Miller – 68%
Seat 4:
Kiwanna Brackett – 19%
Peter Nosal – 47%
Robin Owens – 33%
- York School Board
Seat 2:
David McSwain – 78%
Quinn Witte – 22%
SPECIAL ELECTIONS:
- Clover Bond Referendum
Yes 9054
No 8531
Passes
38 % voter turnout