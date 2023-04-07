Tega Cay and Lancaster move Egg Hunts inside

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rescheduling an event can be a challenge, so many organizers are creating ways to make their scheduled egg hunt happen by bringing them inside.

The City of Lancaster and the City of Tega Cay are both bringing their Annual Events inside creating a unique event for little bunnies.

The City of Lancaster says Rosie’s Easter Egg Hunt that the Egg Hunt will still be located at the American Legion Fairgrounds, but has been moved inside the American Legion Building on the same property.

Organizers add that the kid-zone activities and pictures with the Easter bunny will be inside while the farm animals will be under a nearby shelter to allow visitors to pet/feed them.

Designated times will still be given to each bunny’s age group., Ages 4 and under – 10:30 a.m., Ages 5 to 8 – 11:00 a.m.

Ages 9 to 12 – 11:30 a.m. Golden eggs will also be scattered equally throughout each hunt. These golden eggs will be filled with special prizes! Children are asked to bring their own baskets as a limited number of collections bags for eggs will be available before the hunts for those in need.

The City of Tega Cay is also bringing their Annual Egg Hunt inside.

The event which is hosted by the Tega Cay Lion’s Club, say the event has been moved inside the Glennon Center where volunteers will be handing out treat-filled eggs.

They say find a bear in your egg and win a Build-a-Bear! The line will start forming at 10am at the Glennon Center, 15083 Molokai Dr.