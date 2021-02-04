Effort to Register Citizens for COVID-19 Vaccine

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill City Mayor John Gettys met virtually with churches and city organization leaders to empower them and come up with a plan to make sure those everyone in the city and beyond, who are eligible have a chance to register so they can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ernest Brown, CEO of North Central Family Medicine on Saluda Street in Rock Hill has offered his conference room in the women’s center to become a registry site to help those who do not have access to a computer or have questions on how to register the chance to do so.

In the video above CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about Mayor Gettys’ efforts and how leaders with the African American community are making sure those they serve have a chance to roll up their sleeve.