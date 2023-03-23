Effort to bring “Isaiah 117 House” to York County

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of CN2’s Carolina Connection, Lucas McFadden sits down with Christi Halpin to learn more about Isaiah 117 House.

Isaiah 117 House is a transition house for children who may be awaiting placement in the foster care system.

Currently South Carolina does not have an Isaiah 117 House. Halpin says she and others are working to bring a house to the York County area.

On Monday, March 27th there will be a kick-off event to learn how you can get involved.

The informational meeting will be at 6 PM at Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill, inside the cafeteria.

For more information, reach out to Christi Halpin at christi.halpin@isaiah117house.com