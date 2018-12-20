For more than 5-thousand students in the Rock Hill School District – they got to experience the excitement of a college basketball game – in the middle of the day.
This Thursday was education day at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Students watched the Winthrop Men’s Basketball Team take on the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks. CN2’s Kathryn Andreoli has more from the courtside.
Education Day At Winthrop Coliseum
