Imagine having a robot that can help you put away the dishes or a self-driving car that makes getting to work a breeze. Thanks to Eclipse Automation – that can become a reality
The company just opened its doors in Rock Hill earlier this month in Waterford Business Park after leaving Charlotte. Watch the video above to learn more about what services Eclipse offers and how the new facility will boost the economy of Rock Hill and surrounding areas.
Eclipse Automation Opens In Rock Hill, Creates New Jobs
Imagine having a robot that can help you put away the dishes or a self-driving car that makes getting to work a breeze. Thanks to Eclipse Automation – that can become a reality