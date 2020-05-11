Ebenezer Campground Re-opens

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Those who love to camp, here’s some good news. Ebenezer Park in York County re-opened its campgrounds on Friday, May 1st.

However leaders say other areas of the park will remain closed or have limited access.

The park offices and bathhouse facility will remain closed initially.

The Ranger station campground store plans to open on May 15th.

According to the park manager they’ve been taking reservations and all 66 camping sites were full on open day. He says right now this is only for “Self contained units” so no tents.

Pat Morrison also adding once a camper leaves, the sites will be disinfected.

And just a reminder because of the Ebenezer Park Master plan construction the boat ramps, beach area and picnic area are closed. A date to opening those areas have not been determined at this time.

For more information visit https://www.yorkcountygov.com/639/Camping-Information