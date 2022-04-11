Easter Egg Hunts & Funs In the Tri-County

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several opportunities to enjoy the annual tradition of catching the Easter Bunny and hunting for brightly colored Easter Eggs. See below for a great list of Egg-Cellent Tri-County Events.

City of Chester Easter Egg Extravaganza

Wednesday, April 13 | 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Joe Collins Stadium, 100 Brendale Drive

Bring your basket for great fun!

Rock Hill – The Great Easter Egg Classic

Thursday, April 14 | Every 15 min beginning at 2:00 pm with 2 y/o

Cherry Park, Rock Hill, SC

Easter Egg Hunt for ages 2 years to 11 years.

Collection bags will be provided

https://www.wrhi.com/events/easter-egg-classic

Town of Clover Easter Egg Hunt

Thursday, April 14 | 6:20 pm to 7:10 pm

New Centre Park, Clover

Hunt by age 2 to 11 years. Games, face painting, music and Easter Bunny

City of Tega Cay Annual Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 16 | 10:00 am

Runde Park, 5116 Windward Drive, Tega Cay, SC

Bring your Easter Basket to hunt for great prizes and meet the Easter Bunny

City of Lancaster Annual Rosie’s Easter Bash

Saturday, April 16 | 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

American legion – Main Street Lancaster

Bring your Easter Basket and meet the Easter Bunny.

Hunt by age 2 years to 11 years.