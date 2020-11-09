East Main Guest House Bed & Breakfast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Nestled on East Main Street in Rock Hill is a bed and breakfast called the East Main Guest House.
Owners, Heidi and Scott Reynolds purchased the home in February of this year. It has been a bed and breakfast in Rock Hill since the 90’s.
The home features three updated rooms, all with a different theme that is close to Heidi and Scott.
Heidi loves to cook and prepares food with many extra touches for guests, including her famous chocolate chip cooks that each guest receives in their room. She can even cater to allergies and diets.
Come enjoy Rock Hill at East Main Guest House Bed and Breakfast!
Call to make a reservation! They are accepting reservations for the holiday season.
(803) 366-1161