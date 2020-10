ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) This week is Earthquake Preparedness Week and at 10:15 A.M. on Thursday, October 15th you can take park with any others across the nation in the Great Shakeout!

Its a chance to practice how to be safe during the event of an earthquake. Drop, cover and hold on!

To learn more about the Great Shakeout visit: https://www.shakeout.org/resources/