Earthquake Near Sparta, North Carolina Shakes York County

CAROLINAS – An earthquake that began near Sparta, N.C. was felt around York County this past weekend.

The following is taken from our news partner, WBTV.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Sparta, North Carolina on Sunday morning, and thousands of people in the Charlotte area felt the remnants of it.

It is one of the largest earthquakes ever reported in the state.

The quake was reported around 8:07 a.m., 2.6. miles away from Sparta. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was 36.8 miles from Boone and 46.1 miles from Lenoir.

Sparta is in Alleghany County, just east of Ashe County. There have been seven earthquakes around Sparta in the last two days.