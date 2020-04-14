Earth Fare To Reopen Seven Stores, Including One In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — You could be shopping at Earth Fare again before summer begins.

The health food giant has announced plans to reopen seven stores, including the Rock Hill location on Cherry Road.

CN2 News spoke with Earth Fare’s new president, Bethany Turon.

She says the grocery store has a new team, but with a few familiar faces, including Turon, who was part of the executive HR team, plus, Earth Fare’s original co-founder and a former president.

Turon says the stores will look familiar to customers, but she’s also hoping to bring innovation, more choices that you might not see in an average grocery store and focus more on building community relationships.

Earth Fare is working with an investor out of Asheville, N.C. Turon says the Rock Hill location had the three things they are looking for when reopening stores, a supportive community, a supportive landlord and a team excited to return to work.

“The location I think overall from a community stand-point is well located, close to a college, close to the interstate, very convenient for a lot of people to get to,” Turon said. “And I will say the landlord there has been very supportive, very encouraging, of having the Earth Fare open back up there.”

The store plans to hire back previous employees. They are reopening two other locations in South Carolina, including Columbia and Summerville, but not the Fort Mill one.

The Rock Hill location has a new Facebook page. For regular updates on the store’s opening, follow Earth Fare Rock Hill SC on Facebook.