Early Voting Numbers Released

We are just hours away from Election Day – of course it’s Tuesday, November 8th. Polls are open from 7 AM to 7 PM.

We know thousands of South Carolinians have already voted early and here’s the break down.

Statewide South Carolina saw 560,622 people cast their votes in the 10 day voting period.

Locally, York County had 26,840 people head to the polls. Lancaster County saw 13,961 voters vote early and Chester County had 2,732 votes cast.

Again, polls tomorrow – Tuesday, November 8th will be opened from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Check out http://www.scvotes.gov to see your sample ballot and to check your polling place. Don’t forget your photo ID’s.