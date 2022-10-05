Early Morning Shooting Leaves Girlfriend with Gunshot Wound to the Leg

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department today arrested Tydreqcuis Dewese 24 of Rock Hill for Attempted Murder of his girlfriend.

Police say they responded to Cummings Street around 2:45 am this morning to find a 29 year old victim female with a single gunshot wound to the leg saying that her boyfriend, Dewese, fired several rounds at her resulting in the non-threatening wound.

See below for full press release:

On October 5, 2022, at 2:40 a.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Russell Street for a report of vehicle tires being slashed. Officers arrived on scene identifying three vehicles with damaged tires.

Within minutes, Rock Hill Police received a call of a shooting victim on Cummings Street. Officers arrived and located a 29-year-old female with a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

The victim advised she was shot while at the Russell Street residence by her boyfriend, Tydreqcuis Dewese. The victim stated while trying to have a conversation with Dewese, he threatened to shoot her. The victim stated as she was leaving Dewese fired several rounds at her resulting in the non-life-threatening wound to her leg.

Initially, Dewese and others on scene at Russell Street spoke to officers about the tires being slashed claiming the shooting victim was the perpetrator. However, upon officers investigating the shooting and finding three shell casings in the roadway, no one would cooperate any further.

Dewese, 24 of Rock Hill, was arrested and issued warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence.

Officers did recover a firearm believed to be the weapon used during the shooting.