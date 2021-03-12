Early Morning House Fire Claims Life in Lancaster Co.

UPDATE: The Lancaster County Coroner has identified the person who died in the house fire as 68 year old Jean Lindsey of Lancaster.

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a person died in a house fire on Potter Road in Lancaster County early Friday morning.

According to Public Information Officer, Doug Barfield, the call came in at 2:09 AM Friday morning. Lancaster County Sheriff deputies arrived first on the scene.

Barfield says a civilian informed them a person was inside the home. Barfield says efforts were made to locate the victim but were initially unsuccessful. The victim was later located and was deceased.

Several agencies did respond to the scene and the fire was under control within an house.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.

Barfield says the fire has not been determined to be a result of arson and is under investigation.

