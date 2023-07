FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When you mention an Eagle Scout Project you might think about some sort of construction project.

One Eagle Scout Candidate is taking a different approach through the creation of the Copperhead Unified Spin Club or Color Guard.

This Spin Club is a week-summer camp at Catawba Ridge High School where students get the chance to learn how to spin flags, batons, and ribbons.

CN2’s Ryan Folz getting the chance to watch the campers spin away.