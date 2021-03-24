Eagle Scout Project Helps ASC Greenway

CN2 News (Fort Mill, S.C.)- Garrett Studer will be a 3rd generation Eagle Scout and we were there for his big project. The Nation Ford High School Junior always wanted to earn his Eagle Scout rank and he just completed the biggest step in the process, building 150 feet of fence on the Praire Loop Trail out at the Anne Springs Close Greenway.
