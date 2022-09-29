E-Learning Days for Students Tomorrow Throughout the Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York School District – The Clover School District – The Rock Hill School District – Fort Mill Schools – Lancaster School District and the Chester County School District are switching to virtual learning for student tomorrow, Friday, September 30th out of safety concerns.

The school districts say the strong winds are not safe for school buses, car riders and student drivers to be out on the roads.

Schools say they will be in touch with parents with class assignments and more details.