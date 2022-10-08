E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality.

We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday.

E and J Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery says its Regional Distribution Center is officially up and running in Fort Lawn.

The company held a ribbon cutting on this Friday at the site that is a more than a 400 million dollar investment in the community.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and other state and local officials attended the event today as well as many E & J Gallo Winery employees who have already started working at the center.

Some of them from their hometown of Fort Lawn.

E and J Gallo Winery decided to make Chester County home to its East Coast Operations that is currently more than 1-million square feet.

Brooke Clinton, President of the Chester County Chamber of Commerce says its so exciting to think about the jobs and opportunities for residents.

To apply for jobs with E & J Gallo Winery, visit:https://gallocareers.com/southcarolina

More CN2 coverage of E & J Gallo Winery: https://www.cn2.com/construction-tour-of-e-j-gallo-winery-some-operations-set-to-begin-in-october/