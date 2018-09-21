Dust Off Brewing Co. – A Look Inside

Dust off Brewing Company is new to Rock Hill! Its grand opening is Friday, September 21st starting at 3 PM. There will be food trucks and of course beer! The brewery is pet-friendly. Owner Joshua Williams along with David Grassi says everyone is welcome to their new spot! Its located at 130 W White St. Suite A, Rock Hill. Joshua says he named the brewery, Dust Off because he flew a medevac aircraft in the military. He says “Dust Off” is the call sign for any medevac aircraft. He recently retired from serving in the Army. Make sure to check their facebook for a complete list of hours!

