First Graduation for Lancaster County Drug Court

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A prosecutor or solicitor stepping in to help drug addicts stay out of jail seems counterintuitive, but that’s exactly what is happening with the drug court in Lancaster County. The court started in 2017 to help non-violent offenders addicted to drugs get intense treatment in exchange for avoiding jail time.

This week that drug court in Lancaster County had its first successful graduation.

CN2’s Indira Eskieva meeting a woman who says it saved her life.