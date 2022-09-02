Drivers Hit the Roads for Labor Day Weekend

YORK CONTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Labor Day marks the unofficial end to the summer travel season.

With gas prices slowly going down, AAA experts say travel buy car is up 10 percent this year.

With that, emergency leaders are reminding drivers to take extra precautions while on the roads.

CN2 cameras stopped by the South Carolina Welcome Center in York County on this Friday as many travelers were heading to destinations for the holiday.

Last year in South Carolina 17 people lost their lives on state roads during Labor Day Holiday weekend.

The entire year 607 people died on the roadways, which is actually down by 100 people than last year.

Ginger Robinson of Naples, Florida is traveling with her husband, birds and cat.

She says they are heading back from Pennsylvania and are trying to make it home safely.

Law Enforcement reminding drivers to pay attention behind the wheel, put devices away and never drink and drive.