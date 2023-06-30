Drive drunk this 4th, get pulled over, says deputies

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)– The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign over the July 4th holiday this weekend and next week to curb drunk driving.

Highway deaths from impaired driving are particularly high during the July 4th holiday, according to officials.

Patrol deputies and the Street Crimes Unit deputies in Lancaster County say they will be out over the holiday looking for impaired drivers.

Sheriff Barry Faile reminds everyone to designate a sober driver, and report suspected impaired driving immediately, so everyone can have a fun and safe July 4th.