Dress Code School Rules Spark Debate in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Parents in Fort Mill say they’re concerned the dress code policy is interfering with education. Thousands of parents have signed a petition saying students, particularly girls, are treated unfairly under the current policy.

“We really try to instill in our house positive body image, and knowing that teachers and administrators comment on our daughter’s bodies is really inappropriate,” says Tara Laymon, whose daughter attends Fort Mill Middle School.

Laymon is a member of group called the Fort Mill School District Dress Code Committee. John Seidman is also a member.

“I don’t want my daughter to grow up having body image issues or concerns about what she’s wearing,” says Seidman, “I also don’t want her to think of herself as a distraction when she’s at school.”

Seidman says the dress code policy keeps both students and teachers from focusing on education.

He hopes the district will consider a new policy, one that says should allow the teachers and educators to focus on educating children.

The Fort Mill School District released this statement regarding the matter: