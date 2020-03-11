Drag Race to Fight Bullying

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Mercantile hosting it’s first annual drag race in honor of national anti-bullying day. The shops owners say they know bullying is a huge problem globally and here in our community and they wanted to find a fun way to raise awareness and educate on the importance of acceptance.
For those that might not know, drag is a form of performance art that’s meant to entertain through comedy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR