ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Mercantile hosting it’s first annual drag race in honor of national anti-bullying day. The shops owners say they know bullying is a huge problem globally and here in our community and they wanted to find a fun way to raise awareness and educate on the importance of acceptance.
For those that might not know, drag is a form of performance art that’s meant to entertain through comedy.
Drag Race to Fight Bullying
