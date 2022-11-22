Dr. Ronal King Seeks Volunteers For His 55th Year Of Feeding The Hungry

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In Rock Hill one man and the organization he’s been running for more than half a century continues to give back during the holidays.

Dr. Ronal King, with Christians Feed the Hungry, is now entering its 55th year.

and Dr. King is grateful to all the people who gave from their hearts.

Dr. King says it is more important to give back this year with inflation and hopes people continue to step up.

They still need turkeys and desserts, as well as volunteers to help hand them out.

For those interested in helping, call (803) 417-3881.

Dr. King and volunteers will be packing Thanksgiving Dinners this Thursday at Illumine Church starting at 8:30 a.m.