Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen Re-Opens Doors to Feed the Community

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen in Rock Hill that’s been serving those in need for 33 years. The soup kitchen was forced to close in early April because of COVID-19, but today re-opening the doors.

Thursday, May 7, Dorothy Day opening up a drive-thru type service where guests can walk or drive up and take bagged lunches home to eat. Still taking precautions the Dorothy Day hopes to offer cooked meals by June.

Now, the pantries are stocked and volunteers are offering a different bagged lunch each day.

Volunteers handed out ham sandwiches, and tomorrow, thanks to the generous donations of restaurants, it will be serving fresh, egg salad sandwiches.

While leaders with the soup kitchen say they’re full now, as time goes on and people stop for food, they’ll be relying on donations more than ever. The soup kitchen is open for anyone six days a week Monday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.