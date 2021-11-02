Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen Gets Massive Food Donation in Honor of Anne Springs Close

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen in Rock Hill says given the current economy with inflation and high gas prices – its seeing more people and a different dynamic – more families are stopping by for a free meal.

The Soup Kitchen holding a special place in the heart of the late Anne Springs Close.

This week the Soup Kitchen got tons of supplies – 15,000 pounds of food and supplies – to help meet the needs of the community.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is honoring the late philanthropist Anne Springs Close by distributing more than 95,000 pounds of food throughout The Springs Close Foundation’s service area which includes York, Lancaster and Chester Counties.

Second Harvest says it wanted to pay tribute to Anne’s 95 years of life by helping those she loved the most.

The Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen has been around for 38 years.

It offers a free lunch between the hours of 11:30 to 12:30 – Monday through Saturday.

The Soup Kitchen will receive another load of more food in a couple of weeks from Second Harvest, just in time for Thanksgiving.