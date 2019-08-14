ROCK HILL, S.C. ( CN2 TODAY) Marybeth Knapp with the Humane Society of York County joins Renee O’Neil in the studio with a furry friend! We learn more about the Clear the Shelter event taking place this weekend but how you can celebrate our rescue dogs during DOGust!
