Dogs Seized in SC’s Largest Joint Effort to Save Dozens of Dogs

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s being called the Largest Operation of its kind in South Carolina.

In a joint effort more than 300 dogs have been saved and this effort is being described as a massive dogfighting conspiracy.

Over the weekend more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed dozens of warrants for properties throughout the Midlands area, around Columbia, stretching all the way to York County.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says 80 dogs were seized locally during this investigation to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs.

The video in tonight’s story is from the Humane Society of the United States who helped in the operation and caution that some of the video may be difficult to see.

Authorities say in total 305 dogs were rescued with 275 believed to be associated with dogfighting and 20 people were arrested.

