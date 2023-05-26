Dogs killed after attacking officer’s dog, Lancaster Police say

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department says one of its officers was taking a meal break on Thursday, May 25th in the city limits where the officer let their dogs out into the fenced yard.

Officials say a short time after, two dogs from a nearby residence started attacking the officer’s dogs from outside the fence. The officer tried to separate the animals as the attacking dogs tried to pull the officer’s dog through the fence.

Police say the officer could not stop the dogs from attacking his animal so he fired his service weapon, striking each dog. Both dogs died at the scene.

The officer’s dogs were taken to a local veterinarian for examination and are expected to recover.

The Lancaster Police Department is investigating the incident through its Professional Standards Division to determine if all departmental policies were followed.

Lancaster County Animal Control is investigating the incident to determine if charges should be filed against the owner of the attacking dog.